High court to hear case about Andy Warhol art, Prince photo

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by the artist Andy Warhol that were based on a photograph of the musician Prince. A lower court had at first said the artwork created before Warhol’s 1987 death was “fair...

(Reuters) - A case spurred by Andy Warhol's paintings of the rock star Prince may prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to redefine what artists can legally take from others' work. The Andy Warhol Foundation asked the court in December to overturn a decision upholding a photographer's infringement claims over the Prince paintings, saying it "casts a cloud of legal uncertainty over an entire genre of visual art."
