ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Biden lays out a ‘fund the police’ budget plan

By Ariana Figueroa
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7Yjt_0esE8J0v00

Police car in Titusville. Credit: GunnerVV via Wikimedia Commons

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is requesting billions in its fiscal 2023 budget from Congress to fund police departments, despite progressive Democrats’ calls for some of that spending to be reallocated to social services.

President Joe Biden’s budget request to Congress, unveiled Monday, asks for $30 billion for state and local governments to add more police officers across the nation.

Biden has countered the narrative that Democrats want to “defund the police,” bringing up the administration’s commitment to police departments in his State of the Union address to Congress , and in a recent visit to New York City , meeting with Mayor Eric Adams, after two police officers died in the line of duty.

The “defund the police” slogan means to redirect funding away from police departments and instead use it for alternatives through other government agencies that would place more stress on public health solutions, prevention, intervention, and social services. The movement grew after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by police in Minneapolis in 2020.

Some cities have taken this approach; in Baltimore, the city council voted to move $22 million away from the police department’s budget of more than $500 million, and put those funds toward recreational centers, trauma centers, and loan forgiveness for minority-owned businesses.

Republicans in advance of the midterm elections have tried to use the “defund the police” debate to portray Democrats as soft on crime. Biden has repeatedly said that Democrats want to “fund the police” and has also touted allocations through the American Rescue Plan, which provided $350 billion to local police and fire departments.

In its budget, the White House is also requesting $1.7 billion for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to expand its operation in tracking guns across multiple districts by adding more personnel, regulating the firearms industry, and modernizing its National Tracing Center, which helps law enforcement track the origin of a gun that has been found at a crime scene.

The White House is also requesting funds for the Department of Justice for police reform, prosecuting hate crimes, and enforcing voting rights. The proposal is for $367 million, an increase of $101 million from fiscal 2021.

That would include $18 million for the FBI to investigate civil rights violations, $8 million for the U.S. attorneys’ offices to prosecute civil rights violations, and $1 million for the Criminal Division to expand its investigations of election related crimes, such as voter suppression.

Biden’s request to Congress also asks for $106 million for the use of body cameras for the Department of Justice’s law enforcement officers.

The post Biden lays out a ‘fund the police’ budget plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has lashed out at critics of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that passed out of the Florida Legislature this week, singling out The Walt Disney Co. in particular for expressing reservations about the legislation. “Here’s what I can tell you: In the state of Florida, we are not going to allow […] The post Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Casey DeSantis announces social media ads to warn Florida’s youth off drug abuse

Quality Journalism for Critical Times “Since 1999, almost 841,000 people have died from a drug overdose. This means losing the entire population of Miami and Tampa combined.” That’s one of the short social media ads posted on the new “The Facts. Your Future” website, an arm of a campaign spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis to bring awareness to the […] The post Casey DeSantis announces social media ads to warn Florida’s youth off drug abuse appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis faces backlash from LGBTQ community, Disney workers over so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times From Disney employees prepared to walk out to Twitter religious references, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill has prompted nationwide outcries from LGBTQ communities, allies and families. And it’s centered around Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. State lawmakers who have approved the controversial bill have yet to send the legislation to DeSantis, who must okay it […] The post DeSantis faces backlash from LGBTQ community, Disney workers over so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville, FL
Health
City
Titusville, FL
Titusville, FL
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

White House considering Biden trip to Europe

WASHINGTON — The White House is considering the possibility of President Joe Biden’s traveling to Europe in the coming weeks, according to three U.S. officials and two people familiar with the discussions. The trip, which would focus on the war in Ukraine and aim to reassure America’s allies...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Fbi#Police Reform#Democrats#State Of The Union
POLITICO

Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Biden low: 60% disapprove, 50% ‘strongly’

It’s hard to imagine it getting any worse for President Joe Biden. For 209 straight days, his approval rating has been underwater, and on Friday, he hit his low point. In the latest Rasmussen Reports “Presidential Tracking Poll,” 60% said they disapproved of the president, while 38% said they approved.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden The Cautious, Pt. 2

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. We tried out something new today and had Nat Sec Daily and West Wing Playbook...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy