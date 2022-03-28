Group provides class for new citizens

Suffering in silence seems to be the standard for Asian Americans throughout the U.S. and here at the University. In a time where issues regarding race are at the forefront of socio-cultural debate, it is unfortunate that many still perpetuate the model minority myth by casting Asians as the archetype achieving the modern American dream. The model minority myth perpetuates the narrative that Asian Americans are a law-abiding immigrant group whose general success comes from their innate talent and resilient determination. This myth not only harms the Asian Pacific Islander and Desi American community, but all minorities in the U.S. To further racial progress and foster cultural understanding between minority groups, it is essential to deconstruct this myth that continues to plague Asian Americans today.
