Every workday, at 5 p.m., Amia Guild would leave her job as a supervisor at Comcast to pick up her then 15-year-old daughter from school. Guild sent her child to a better school than the one in her home district, so the school bus wasn’t an option. When all the after-school programs finished, her daughter had to wait outside of the building for her mother.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO