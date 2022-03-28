ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti, MN

Man charged with possession of 40 stolen firearms

 20 hours ago
An Isanti man is federally charged with possession of stolen firearms after allegedly taking the weapons from shipments his employer was contracted to deliver. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Jason Thomas Cikotte was working for XPO Logistics when law enforcement began receiving notifications of firearms thefts from shipments to licensed dealers...

