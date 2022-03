After the Pavel Buchnevich trade last offseason to the St. Louis Blues, many Rangers fans were ready for Chris Drury’s tenure as general manager to be over. Then Igor Shesterkin decided he was going to shift into Superman mode, Chris Kreider started scoring goals at a rate unseen since Jaromir Jagr, and the Rangers have solidified a playoff position. All eyes were on the Rangers with all the cap space in the world and Chris Drury nailed deadline day. His additions to this squad are paying off and even the most cynical Rangers fans out there need to admit: Drury nailed it at the deadline.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO