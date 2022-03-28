ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jim Thome’s family cancels Browns season tickets over Deshaun Watson trade

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 22 hours ago

MLB Hall of Famer Jim Thome and his wife, Andrea, are Browns season ticket holders who are not happy with the organization’s decision to trade for Deshaun Watson.

Watson is facing civil litigation after 22 massage therapists accused him of sexual assault and harassment. While two Texas grand juries decided not to criminally charge the 26-year-old quarterback, Andrea Thome believes the acquisition was the wrong decision for the franchise.

“Officially cancelled our Browns season tickets today and asked for a refund as they were paid in full,” she tweeted . “Very sad after 40 years as a fan, but this is my line in the sand. I believe women. Especially when there are 22 of them. That press conference did nothing to change my mind.”

Andrea Thome said that while she wasn’t calling Watson guilty, her decision to ask for a refund based on the decision was her right as a consumer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTIhK_0esE5bFA00 DeShaun Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women.AP

“A final word. I never called anyone guilty,” she tweeted . “22 accusers. That’s enough for me to make a decision that I have every right to make without being incessantly bullied by keyboard warriors. I’m stepping away for a week, but I wish you all peace. Grateful for all of the support.”

Andrea Thome announced a contingency plan if the franchise would not issue a refund.

“They may not give us a refund. But I sent the letter today. If @Browns won’t refund — I will auction off every single game and publicly donate every cent to different women’s crisis charities in N.E. Ohio, raising awareness week by week during the season,” Andrea Thome continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mumbw_0esE5bFA00
Andrea Thome tweeted that she canceled her family’s Browns season tickets over the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. MLB via Getty Images

Jim and Andrea Thome met in 1995 when Jim was a first baseman on the Cleveland Indians and Andrea was a sports reporter for a local news station . They have been married since 1998.

The Browns traded a package that included three first round picks to the Texans for Watson, and gave him a contract worth $230 million fully guaranteed over five years.

