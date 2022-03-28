ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These optical illusions reveal a lot about how you exist in the world

 22 hours ago

An optical illusion that says everything about your emotional stability is causing a storm on social media.

The Bright Side account shared a video of the illusion on TikTok, asking: “What do you see first?”

If you look at the image and see a lock first, then you’re someone who loves to “explore the unknown and step beyond your own boundaries”.

But if you saw a crying person first, it might be worth taking it as an opportunity to “take some time to relax and clear your mind”.

“You probably don’t pay enough attention to your feelings,” the voiceover said.

“I didn’t see the crying person I just saw a little bird mannnn,” one person commented on the video.

The popularity of optical illusions has increased dramatically in recent months.

They occur when our brain tries to interpret what we see to help make sense of the world around us.

And not only are people keen to find out what they saw compared to other people, but the result can also determine whether you’re right-brained or left-brained.

The brain contains two hemispheres that each perform different roles.

If you’re right-brained, you’re said to be more creative, thoughtful, subjective and intuitive.

But the downsides are that you’re also probably more spontaneous, unpredictable and, in some cases, not very good with other people.

Meanwhile, left-brained people are more analytical, logical and methodical in their thinking.

A negative, however, is that they can sometimes be less emotionally open that right-brained people.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

