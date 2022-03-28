ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA player props: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic will smash his over against Hornets

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 22 hours ago

Bettors have options galore on Monday’s NBA slate and Munaf Manji of The Action Network is here to share his two best player prop bets (video above).

The first contest with a prop appealing to Manji is a Western Conference matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

NBA player prop: Dejounte Murray over 9.5 assists -125

“In three games against the Rockets this season, Murray has notched double-digit assists in every game,” Manji explains.

Plus, the Rockets’ defense has struggled mightily against opposing point guards as of late. Over the last two weeks, the Rockets have allowed 10 assists/game to opposition ball handlers.

Given there’s an expectation for points in this game, Manji believes Murray will see extra opportunities to clear this mark for the fourth straight game against the Rockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aB2yf_0esE5YXr00 Dejounte Murray talks with coach Gregg PopovichNBAE/Getty Images NBA player prop: Nikola Jokic over 13.5 rebounds -105 (BetMGM)

The second prop interesting Manji on tonight’s slate is Nikola Jokic over 13.5 rebounds as the Nuggets prepare to battle the Charlotte Hornets.

“Over the last two weeks, the Hornets rank near the bottom [of the league] in allowing rebounds to opposing centers at an alarming rate of 20 rebounds per game,” Manji says.

Further, in the last meeting against the Hornets, Jokic grabbed an astounding 21 rebounds. So, while Jokic has only cleared this total once in his last three games, Manji expects him to dominate the glass against a weak Hornets front-court and pace the way for the Nuggets in the rebounding department.

New York Post

New York Post

