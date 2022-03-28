Deivi Garcia’s fastball impresses as he recovers from rough Yankees season

LAKELAND, Fla. — Deivi Garcia’s attempt at a bounce-back season took another encouraging step Monday.

The Yankees right-hander, coming off a brutal 2021, threw three solid innings and continued to pound the strike zone with a bump up in fastball velocity in a Grapefruit League start against the Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Garcia’s lone blemish was a solo home run by Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau, but he otherwise gave up just a single and no walks while throwing 24 of his 37 pitches for strikes. He was efficient enough in three innings that he finished his day by throwing a handful more pitches in the bullpen.

Facing a Tigers lineup that looked close to their projected Opening Day lineup, Garcia had some extra juice on his fastball. The 22-year-old, who averaged 92.2 mph on his fastball in limited MLB action last season, averaged 95.5 mph on his heater Monday, topping out at 96.8 mph.

Deivi Garcia pitching against the Orioles on March 23, 2022.Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

An improved Garcia would provide important starting depth for the Yankees this season. In his first Grapefruit League start last week, he threw two scoreless innings against the Orioles.