Royal Palm Beach, FL

2nd student dies after being hit by out-of-control car at school bus stop

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 22 hours ago
A memorial for Tiana Johnson, 15, grows on the corner of Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Drive in Royal Palm Beach on March 24, 2022. Johnson died after being hit by a driver while waiting for her school bus on Tuesday morning. A second student has died, and two others injured in the crash are expected to survive. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Days after a driver who lost control of his car and collided with a group of students waiting at their bus stop last week, a second student who was taken to the hospital in critical condition has died.

Chand Wazir, 15, died Friday at St. Mary’s Medical Center, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. Tiana Johnson, 15, died two days earlier, also at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Johnson, Wazir and two other students — a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — were standing at the bus stop on the corner of Crestwood Boulevard and Cypress Lakes Drive shortly before 7 a.m. last Tuesday when Angel Antonio Lopez lost control of a 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, hit a curb and careened onto the sidewalk, hitting the teens who attended Royal Palm Beach Community High School in Royal Palm Beach.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel is not naming the two surviving minors, who were seriously injured. Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said they are expected to recover.

The Sheriff’s Office said Monday the agency is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash, and charges are pending.

Royal Palm Beach Community High School Principal Michelle Fleming said last week in a note to parents whose students are assigned to the same bus stop that the stop will be moved to another location “out of respect for the victims and families.”

As of Monday, the School District of Palm Beach County said the stop has changed for students living in The Estates and the Grandview Community. Students who live at The Estates will now use the stop at Cypress Lakes Drive at a turnaround in front of the community, and students living in the Grandview Community will use a private transportation company until a long-term change is decided.

