Manchester United’s victory over Everton at Old Trafford showed how important the club can be in the growth of women’s football, according to manager Marc Skinner.More than 20,000 people turned up at lunchtime on Mother’s Day to watch United come from behind to win 3-1 in the first Women’s Super League match played in front of fans at the famous stadium.United made their debut at Old Trafford against West Ham last year but Covid restrictions meant it was played behind closed doors.Skinner became emotional when he talked about his own mother being at the game, and he was proud of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO