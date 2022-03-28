ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

Intersection Conflict Warning Systems to be Installed at Intersections in Lake and Porter Counties

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Department of Transportation says two Intersection Conflict Warning Systems (ICWS) are being installed in the Region beginning on or after Monday, April 4 through mid-May. An ICWS will be installed at the intersection of U.S. 231 and County Line Road in Lake County and another at State Road...

IN THIS ARTICLE
