Winter Haven Police Seek Suspect in Assault of a 73-yr-old Man

Winter Haven police are looking for 43-year-old Donald Walker of Indian Lake Estates in connection with the brutal beating of a 73-year-old man outside of a Publix.

Police say Walker almost struck the victim with his truck as he walked out of the store on Saturday. The victim yelled at Walker, who then stopped his truck, came back, and hit the victim in the head several times and broke his cell phone so he could not call police.

Detectives have been looking for Walker, but he has not yet been located.

photo credit: Winter Haven Police Dept.