Austintown, OH

Police: Walmart theft suspect hides in funeral home during calling hours

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 22 hours ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Austintown Police arrested a woman Sunday afternoon after reports said that she tried to hide from police at a funeral home.

Police said that they were called to a Walmart on Mahoning Avenue around 3:30 p.m. A Walmart employee said that they followed Laura Fowler, 30, out of the store after she refused to pay for scanned items.

Reports said that Fowler went into Lane Funeral Home on Mahoning Avenue after she saw the police cruiser, Reports said that Fowler entered the funeral home during calling hours.

Reports said police caught and arrested her before she exited the west doors of the funeral home.

Reports said that Fowler stole 181 items that totaled just over $2,000.

Fowler was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on theft charges.

