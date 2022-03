PORTERVILLE, Calif. — Six days behind bars, that is how much time a man served in total, after being convicted for felony spousal abuse last year in Porterville. According to court records, 26-year-old Dylan Show was arrested after a neighbor called 911 after hearing screams for help during a 2019 incident. . The neighbor reported seeing a woman crawling out of the front door of an apartment, then Snow pulled her back inside by her hair and told her to “shut up.”

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO