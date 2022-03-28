ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Early morning fire engulfs home in Talmadge

CBS 8
CBS 8
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An early morning fire tore through a house in Talmadge Monday, displacing four people and causing more than $1 million worth of damage, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 4400 block of 47th street, between...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Fire crews called to early morning restaurant fire in Arden

ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department responded to an early morning restaurant fire in Arden on Friday. Crews were called out to Strictly Wings on Sweeten Creek Road at 4:20 a.m., according to the department. We’re told firefighters initially operated interior but transitioned to defensive operations due...
ARDEN, NC
KEYC

2,500 hogs killed in early morning barn fire

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Deputies and firefighters responded to a large barn fire early Thursday morning. It happened in the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township. A driver on I-90 saw the fire and called it in to the Eyota Fire Department at 3:30 a.m. The...
EYOTA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
CBS 8

Gas thieves targeting San Diego drivers

SAN DIEGO — Richard Hughes and his wife Patsy were walking along their usual route on 54th Street in Talmadge on Saturday morning when they noticed gasoline leaking out of a parked Toyota Tacoma truck. “We were walking down here and we smelled the gas, so I looked around...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#The American Red Cross#Sdfrd
WWMT

Home engulfed in flames in Covert Township

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A home caught on fire in Covert Township on Sunday. Neighbors said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. on 82nd St. Everyone was able to safely get out of the home, but it was a total loss. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the...
COVERT TOWNSHIP, MI
WYFF4.com

Fire engulfs home in Anderson County, firefighters say

ANDERSON, S.C. — A fire destroyed a home in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Fire Department. Firefighters say they received a call around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday regarding a fire on Circle Drive. A home and two surrounding structures were destroyed, firefighters say. Firefighters are still on...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
Olympian

Early morning house fire in Rochester takes the life of owner’s dog

South Thurston Fire received a call at 12:24 a.m. Monday morning about a house fire in Rochester. More than 20 firefighters responded to the scene in the 18200 block of Leitner Road Southwest after a neighbor spotted flames tearing through the home. By the time units had arrived, the house was engulfed by flames.
ROCHESTER, WA
WMDT.com

Early morning house fire in Salisbury deemed accidental

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury home was damaged after a fire broke out early Monday morning. The fire was reported at around 6:20 a.m., at 4089 Doe Run Drive. Firefighters with the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene and placed the fire under control in just over 30 minutes.
SALISBURY, MD
WLOS.com

Early morning house fire kills one person in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One person has died after a fire broke out in Macon County early Monday morning. The Macon County Fire Marshals Office announced on March 14 that a fire had destroyed a home in the Otto community. Officials say Otto Fire and Rescue responded to...
MACON COUNTY, NC
CBS San Francisco

Early Morning Fire Destroys Olema Home; Shuts Down Highway 1 Overnight

OLEMA (CBS SF/BCN) — Flames fully engulfed an Olema home overnight, forcing the shutdown of Highway 1 in western Marin for several hours. Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Todd Overshiner said firefighters responded to the reports of a fire in home in the 9700 block of Shoreline Highway south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema at around 1:45 a.m. The knocked-down fire gutted the home before the flames were extinguished. Fortunately, the family was able to escape without any injuries. Firefighters were able to knocked down the blaze in about an hour, but Overshiner was advising motorists to avoid travel on Shoreline Highway until later in the day as the crews were still mopping up. The Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents. Two dogs escaped the fire but were now missing. Animal Control was looking for them. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
OLEMA, CA
CBS New York

Brooklyn man rushed to hospital after early morning house fire

NEW YORK -- Five firefighters and a resident were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a house fire in Brooklyn. Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to a home on East 9th Street near Foster Avenue in Midwood.  Investigators say rescue efforts were hampered by heavy clutter.Neighbors awakened by the smoke said the homeowner was trapped inside. "I heard John screaming inside. I said, 'John get out, John get out!' And he was screaming, 'I can't, I can't get out,'" neighbor Gil Torres told CBS2. "We were encountered with heavy clutter conditions throughout the building," FDNY Deputy Chief Division 15 Joe Duggan said. "We had a collapse of the second floor into the first floor, very briefly pinning two of our members. They were quickly removed."The homeowner was pulled from the building and taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy