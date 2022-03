Last week saw a major update on the Deadpool 3 front when it was announced that Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy is in talks to helm the upcoming Marvel threequel and since then there has been no shortage of chatter about the project as fans start to speculate about how the film will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whether Hugh Jackman could even make an appearance. There's also been no shortage of fan casting for characters people hope to see pop up in Deadpool's orbit, and that includes Lady Deadpool. A frequent name that comes up among fans for the character is Bella Thorne, who herself expressed interest in the character several years ago. And it sounds like Thorne still would like to take on the character.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO