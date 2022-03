SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in two years, the Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice will be held in person in downtown San Antonio. The Grand Marshals for Saturday morning’s 26th annual march are Erika Prosper Nirenberg, the first lady of San Antonio, and Paul Chavez, son of Cesar E. Chavez and president and CEO of the Cesar Chavez Foundation.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO