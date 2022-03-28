District 204 Union Contract | COVID Testing Closures | Lisle Bank Robbery

Yesterday I discussed in depth why free gas giveaways by wealthy, attention-seeking political hopefuls like millionaire Chicago entrepreneur Dr. Willy Wilson, a socially conservative recent Trump supporter who’s likely going to make a third vanity mayoral run next year, are harmful and shouldn’t be allowed. To recap, his giveaway of $200,000 of fuel in $50 increments last Thursday morning at 10 Chicago gas station caused horrific traffic jams and generated harmful tailpipe emissions while requiring an increased police presence, almost exclusively in Black and Latino communities. And the giveaway didn’t even have much benefit for the drivers who eventually made it to the pumps (many never got that far), because those motorist burned gallons of fuel and hours of time while idling in lines several blocks long.
