Lisle, IL

District 204 Union Contract | COVID Testing Closures | Lisle Bank Robbery

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian Prairie Education Association, the teachers union for District 204, reached a tentative agreement with the district school board on a new contract for its more than 2000 members. The union will vote to ratify the new deal on April 11, and if the vote is successful the school board...

CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulent

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin from the 52nd District in Illinois joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General reported up to $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent. Whom should you contact? What steps can you take? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Shooting on I-74 in Champaign sends two to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An early Saturday morning shooting on Interstate 74 in Champaign sent two to the hospital, according to Illinois State Police in a Saturday afternoon press release. Illinois State Police responded to a shooting in the Eastbound lanes of I-74 between Prospect and Neil around 2:00 a.m. Once police arrived on scene, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police called to ‘large fight’ at Chuck E. Cheese

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the second night in a row, police are responding to reports of multiple individuals fighting. Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth said at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening, police were called to the Chuck E. Cheese on West Lake Avenue regarding a large fight.
PEORIA, IL
WDIO-TV

Illinois man arrested in Duluth bank robbery

Police say an Illinois man has confessed to robbing a Duluth bank last month. The Duluth Police Department says the 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in suburban Chicago and confessed to robbing the National Bank of Commerce in downtown Duluth on Feb. 28. Employees at the bank told police that the man demanded money, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and walked out of the bank.
DULUTH, MN
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Metra Adds BNSF Trains | Blood Drive in Memory of Astroworld Victims | Plexiglass Along Downtown Construction

Beginning on Monday, March 28, Metra will expand weekday service on the BNSF line from 86 to 91 trains. Not only should the change reduce crowding on trains, but it will return service on the line to near pre-pandemic levels. Three trains that were removed from the schedule in November will resume service, four new trains will be added, and two late morning rush hour trains will no longer run. According to Metra, the BNSF line currently averages about 19,000 passenger trips each weekday, which is down 70% from before the pandemic.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mapped: Here’s where Willie Wilson will be creating traffic jams and smog on Thursday

Yesterday I discussed in depth why free gas giveaways by wealthy, attention-seeking political hopefuls like millionaire Chicago entrepreneur Dr. Willy Wilson, a socially conservative recent Trump supporter who’s likely going to make a third vanity mayoral run next year, are harmful and shouldn’t be allowed. To recap, his giveaway of $200,000 of fuel in $50 increments last Thursday morning at 10 Chicago gas station caused horrific traffic jams and generated harmful tailpipe emissions while requiring an increased police presence, almost exclusively in Black and Latino communities. And the giveaway didn’t even have much benefit for the drivers who eventually made it to the pumps (many never got that far), because those motorist burned gallons of fuel and hours of time while idling in lines several blocks long.
CHICAGO, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Quick hits: Illinois news in brief for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

New details are emerging from a massive pileup near the Illinois-Missouri border that left six people dead last week. According to police, a semi tractor-trailer was rear-ended by another truck, which caused a chain reaction. More than 60 vehicles were involved in the pile-up after the initial crash. Gas pumping...
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Indoor Masks Lifted | Schmaltz New Location | Naperville Schools at Robotics Competition

Starting today, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s statewide indoor mask mandate is lifted. These changes apply to multiple indoor facilities including malls, restaurants, and places of worship. However, Pritzker said businesses and organizations still have the choice of whether they want to continue to require masks. On Friday new CDC guidance was released, greatly reducing the number of people advised to wear masks. Locally, the Naperville Park District has gone mask optional. The Fry YMCA has made masks optional as well, and is no longer requiring proof of vaccination. Saints Peter & Paul is now masks recommended but not required. And both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 are no longer requiring masks on school buses. The two districts had already shifted to a masks recommended but not required policy in their schools.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Aurora Man Sentenced To Five Years For Throwing Explosive Into Naperville Restaurant

An Aurora man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for throwing an explosive device into the Egg Harbor Cafe in Naperville. Diego Vargas, 27, received his sentence at a hearing in a federal court in Chicago today for the incident that took place on June 1, 2020, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s office. Last June Vargas pled guilty to throwing a street pole through the window of the restaurant, then tossing a lit explosive in after it, resulting in two explosions. The restaurant was closed at the time. No one was hurt.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Food Truck Regulations | Crime Stoppers Seek Suspect | Naperville Woman’s Club Anniversary

No additional regulations will be put in place for food trucks operating in Naperville. Last night the Naperville City Council discussed the possibility of creating new permitting for food trucks that operate within city limits. After public comment, staff reporting, and discussion on the dais, the council voted 5-4 in favor of no action, meaning there will be no additional regulations put on food trucks at this time. This goes against the wishes of the Downtown Naperville Alliance and the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, who both wrote in support of increased regulation for food trucks on private property. The issue was initially raised as a question of zoning in areas where some food trucks have set up a permanent or semi-permanent residence. City staff noted that those areas are already zoned appropriately to allow for the sale of food.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

