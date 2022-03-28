District 204 Union Contract | COVID Testing Closures | Lisle Bank Robbery

No additional regulations will be put in place for food trucks operating in Naperville. Last night the Naperville City Council discussed the possibility of creating new permitting for food trucks that operate within city limits. After public comment, staff reporting, and discussion on the dais, the council voted 5-4 in favor of no action, meaning there will be no additional regulations put on food trucks at this time. This goes against the wishes of the Downtown Naperville Alliance and the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, who both wrote in support of increased regulation for food trucks on private property. The issue was initially raised as a question of zoning in areas where some food trucks have set up a permanent or semi-permanent residence. City staff noted that those areas are already zoned appropriately to allow for the sale of food.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO