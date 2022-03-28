Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures tonight are expected to dip into the teens. Wind chills are expected to be near zero.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO