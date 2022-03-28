ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. * WHERE...South Pass. * WHEN...Through 230 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. South Pass could briefly become slick and hazardous.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:42:00 Expires: 2022-03-22 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 826 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward and north shores of Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Hanalei, Wailua Homesteads, Alakai Swamp Trails, Wainiha, Wailua, Haena, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park, Moloaa, Anahola, Kalihiwai, Wailua River State Park, Puhi, Hanamaulu and Kealia. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1130 AM HST if flooding persists.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Windward West by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:38:00 Expires: 2022-03-23 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING .A north-northwest swell arrives today building surf heights along north facing shores. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHERE...North facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alpena, Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alpena; Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Emmet; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. The heaviest snow will fall between the Mackinac Bridge and M-32. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING Winds were slowly beginning to decrease this evening. Spotty gusts around 40 mph could affect Nevada Highway 163, Arizona Highway 68, and Interstate 40 until shortly after sunset, but the threat for widespread strong winds was ending. The Wind Advisory will expire on schedule.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Southern Carroll; Strafford; Western And Central Hillsborough WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Galveston and southeastern Brazoria Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1154 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Santa Fe to 8 miles southeast of Liverpool to Freeport. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southwestern League City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Freeport, Clute, Hitchcock, Surfside Beach, Jones Creek, Bayou Vista, Oyster Creek, Jamaica Beach, Tiki Island, Galveston State Park, Schlitterbahn, Scholes Field and Offatts Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves between 8 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated afternoon rain showers could bring a higher brief wind gust over 50 mph.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-14 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Juneau Borough. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of snow will have variable rates. Snow will begin to mix with rain in the afternoon.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Delta, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Menominee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet and rain at times. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. East winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Alger, Delta and Menominee Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Island North, Kahoolawe, Kipahulu, Kohala, Lanai Leeward by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:25:00 Expires: 2022-03-24 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island North; Kahoolawe; Kipahulu; Kohala; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR MAUI LANAI KAHOOLAWE AND PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and over and downwind of the Kohala mountains on the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected this afternoon diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this evening. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 22:46:00 SST Expires: 2022-03-19 11:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 9 to 11 ft will impact south and west facing shores. * TIMING...through Monday * IMPACTS...Hazardous surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1045 PO ASO FARAILE MATI 18 2022 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga 9 i le 11 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sisifo o le atunuu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma e aave malosi le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 01:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures tonight are expected to dip into the teens. Wind chills are expected to be near zero.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris Ozone Action Day The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Saturday, March 26, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org/conservation-tips/keep-our- air-clean
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Neshoba A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WINSTON AND NESHOBA COUNTIES At 221 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Center Ridge to near Dixon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Stallo around 225 PM CDT. Bethsaida and House around 250 PM CDT. Herbert Springs and Forestdale around 300 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Noxapater and Tucker. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

