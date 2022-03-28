Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:42:00 Expires: 2022-03-22 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 826 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward and north shores of Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Hanalei, Wailua Homesteads, Alakai Swamp Trails, Wainiha, Wailua, Haena, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park, Moloaa, Anahola, Kalihiwai, Wailua River State Park, Puhi, Hanamaulu and Kealia. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1130 AM HST if flooding persists.
Comments / 0