A special election is now three weeks away to choose a state assembly representative in the 80th district, which covers a part of the South Bay. The special election on April 5 is to fill Lorena Gonzalez's seat for the remainder of the current term ending in December. Gonzalez resigned from the seat in January to take a leadership position at the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. She represented the district for eight years.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO