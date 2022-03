Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to declare that he has supposedly contracted COVID-19, again. Musk's unhappiness with COVID is well known. In the early days of the pandemic, Musk had called the panic associated with the virus "dumb" and later went ahead to defy the U.S. government guidelines to reopen the Tesla plant in California. The move saw over 400 factory workers testing positive for the virus, The New York Times had reported last March.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO