ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Black’ Enlists Director Gerard McMurray for Studio 8, Warner Bros. Adaptation (Exclusive)

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcGCf_0esE2H2D00

Filmmaker Gerard McMurray , who took audiences to the early days of The Purge franchise with The First Purge , is stepping into a whole new universe. The filmmaker will write and direct an adaptation of Black , the comic book that takes place in a universe in which only Black people possess superpowers.

The adaptation of Black hails from Studio 8 and will be distributed by Warner Bros.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The comic debuted in 2016 from indie publisher Black Mask Studios, with the original series following Kareem Jenkins, who discovered his powers after being shot by police. The series was followed by the graphic novel Black [AF]: America’s Sweetheart , which centered on Eli Franklin, a young girl who becomes a superhero to bridge racial divides in America.

The comic was created by Kwanza Osajyefo and Tim Smith 3, with artists Jamal Igle and Khary Randolph.

The film adaptation will center on a young man who discovers his powers after surviving a violent crime. He soon finds himself in the middle of a war over the future of humanity in a world in which a secret society seeks to control the empowered and their abilities.

McMurray directed the Sundance film Burning Sands about fraternity hazing culture. He got his start as an associate producer on the critically acclaimed Fruitvale Station , directed by his USC classmate Ryan Coogler. He jumped to studio filmmaking with The First Purge , which earned $137 million globally on a $13 million budget. He is also attached to direct The Formula , a Netflix racecar drama starring John Boyega and Robert De Niro, as well as the Sony feature Booker .

“Gerard is a gifted storyteller who has a unique ability to bring character, authenticity and heart to every genre he approaches,” said Studio 8 CEO and founder Jeff Robinov . “When we saw his vision for Black , we knew he was the only one to bring this incredible comic series to the big screen.”

Black is a bold and fresh spin on the superhero genre. I fell in love with the colorful world Kwanza and Tim created in the comics, and I’m excited to bring life to a story that entertains and challenges the audience at the same time. Black does just that,” said McMurray in a statement.

Robinov and John Graham will produce for Studio 8. Osajyefo and Smith will co-produce with Black Mask Studio’s Matteo Pizzolo and Brett Gurewitz serving as producer and executive producer.

Black Mask is repped by The Framework Collective and WME. Kwanza Osajyefo and Tim Smith 3 are represented by Matt Sugarman at Weintraub Tobin. McMurray is represented by WME, Artists First and Gang, Tyre.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Will Smith wins best actor after confrontation with Chris Rock; Billie Eilish and Jane Campion take prizes (Updating)

After a startling confrontation with Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, Will Smith accepted the award for best actor in a dramatic speech. “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said, of the character he plays in King Richard. “In this time of my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world.” Just moments earlier, Smith appeared to hit and threaten Rock after the comic made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith acknowledged the moment in his speech. “I know to do...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Tearfully Apologizes to Academy After Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith took the stage for a second time at the 2022 Oscars, but this appearance was under calmer circumstances after winning best actor for King Richard. The star nabbed his first Academy Award for his role as Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s biopic. Smith was previously nominated for best actor twice, for 2001’s Ali and 2006’s The Pursuit of Happyness.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: The Best Dressed Men, From Timothée Chalamet to Andrew Garfield, Were Anything But BasicOscars Snubs: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' Win Only One Award Each as 'Power of...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
John Boyega
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Brett Gurewitz
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Lena Dunham
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
MOVIES
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Player Is Furious With Chris Rock

A former NBA player is furious with Chris Rock for his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at The Oscars on Sunday night. Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s short hair, saying he looks forward to watching her in “G.I. Jane II.” Demi Moore starred in the original G.I. Jane movie, rocking a buzzed haircut.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Studio 8#Black Mask Studios
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars 2022 Most Memorable Moments, From Beyonce’s Opening Number to Will Smith’s (Two) Onstage Appearances

The Oscars were handed out Sunday night. In case you missed the broadcast, here are some of the most memorable moments from the show. Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith Joke In one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, Will Smith stormed onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock for a joke the comic made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The drama began while Rock was presenting best documentary during the 2022 ceremony. Rock made a crack about Pinkett Smith getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane — an apparent...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Full List of Winners

CODA was named best picture at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. With his best supporting actor win, the film’s Troy Kotsur became only the second deaf person ever to win an Oscar, following in the footsteps of his CODA co-star Marlee Matlin, who won in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: The Best Dressed Men, From Timothée Chalamet to Andrew Garfield, Were Anything But BasicOscars Snubs: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' Win Only One Award Each as 'Power of the Dog' Cinematographer Fails to Make HistoryOscars: The Winners by...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

9 TV Shows and Movies Like Reacher to Watch If You Like Reacher

If you got a kick (and a punch) out of Prime Video's action drama, watch these next. If you finally got that piece of peach pie at a Georgia diner and declared it to be, "OK," then you're probably ready for more shows like Reacher. The Amazon Prime Video detective-action show has become a huge hit and it's easy to see why. Despite some crunching bones and extreme violence, Reacher is a comfort show that nuzzles in the bosom of the familiar police procedural while adding in great character work and humor. Plus, Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher is a sight to behold and fits the vision of Jack Reacher that author Lee Child's dreamed up.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Slammed for Playing Toto’s “Africa” as Daniel Kaluuya, H.E.R. Took Stage

For an awards ceremony trying to be as diverse and socially conscious as possible, you’d think somebody would have taken a closer look at music choices being played to introduce presenters at the 2022 Oscars. The 94th Annual Academy Awards production team played Toto’s “Africa” as British actor Daniel Kaluuya and singer H.E.R. took the stage early Sunday night to present best supporting actress.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: 'CODA' and Apple Make History With First Best Picture for a Streaming ServiceOscars: Read Will Smith's Full Acceptance SpeechBillie Eilish and Finneas Thank Parents in 'No Time to Die' Oscar Win Some are pointing...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Encanto’ Cast Delivers First Live Performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” With New Megan Thee Stallion Verse

The cast of Encanto incorporated the 2022 Oscars into the first live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Performers Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero were joined by Megan Thee Stallion, Sheila E., Becky G and Luis Fonsi to sing the fan-favorite song during the awards show on Sunday. Despite not being nominated in the best original song category, Encanto fans were treated to the first live performance of the song during the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: The Best Dressed Men, From Timothée Chalamet to Andrew Garfield, Were Anything But BasicOscars...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Beyonce Delivers Stunning Opening Performance From Compton Tennis Courts

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars with a satellite performance from the tennis courts of Compton, California. She was joined by a full entourage of dancers in pale green gowns to match her own feathery ensemble and the green surfaces of the tennis courts, like the ones where the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, played growing up.  Live from the Dolby Theatre, the iconic tennis stars introduced Beyoncé’s performance, and are two of the real-life subjects depicted in the film for which the singer is nominated: King Richard. She wrote the song “Be Alive” with Dixson, and received the first Oscar nomination...
COMPTON, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars 2022: Order of Awards Presented

The 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby on Sunday, where hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will recognize the best in film during the live telecast. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads nominees with 12 nods. Other top-nominated films include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Wins Twitter Fan-Favorite AwardOscars: Best Costume Design Winner Jenny Beavan Says She "Nearly Said No" to Designing 'Cruella'Oscars: 'Drive My Car' Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi Thanks His Actors for Best International Film Win The 94th annual Academy Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The order in which the awards will be presented follows. Supporting actress Sound Cinematography Documentary short Visual effects Animated feature Animated Short Supporting actor International film Live-action short Costume design Original screenplay Adapted screenplay Score Film editing Documentary feature Production design Original song Directing Lead actor Makeup and hairstyling Lead actress Best picture Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy