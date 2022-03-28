Kerning Cultures Podcast Network Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Kerning Cultures Network, a leading podcast company based in the Middle East, has signed with CAA .

The company, which is VC funded, was co-founded in 2015 by Hebah Fisher and Razan Al-Zayani and produces shows in both Arabic and English. Kerning Cultures has since expanded its team into the U.S. and the U.K., as well as the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi, Morocco and Palestine.

Shows have explored topics like the growing interest in K-pop in the region in Arabic countries, an exploration of Ramadan traditions and interviews with notable figures. The network’s B’Hob ( With Love ) series also received Apple Podcasts ’ 2020 show of the year recognition in its Arab World category.

CAA will work with the podcast company to expand its projects into TV, film and publishing, in addition to growing its podcast presence. The signing comes shortly after the agency also brought on Dustlight Productions , the podcast company behind The Michelle Obama Podcast and Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s Renegades: Born in the USA, and Podimo , a podcast subscription service based in Copenhagen and available in Denmark, Germany, Spain, Norway and in 20 Latin American countries.

