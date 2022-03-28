Aaron Sorkin, Bartlett Sher Team for ‘Camelot’ Revival

Click here to read the full article.

Lerner & Loewe’s “ Camelot ,” that oft-old story of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, will return to Broadway featuring a new book by Aaron Sorkin . That creative change may mean that Lancelot and Queen Guinevere will be doing a lot more walk and talks than they did in the original 1960 production or the 1967 film version.

The revival, the first since 1993, is being produced by Lincoln Center Theater and will reunite Sorkin with director Bartlett Sher , his collaborator on the mega-hit stage version of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Lincoln Center says the show has been “reimagined for the 21st century.” Presumably it will still boast the same swooning, soaring, irresistibly hummable music. Alan Jay Lerner (lyrics) and Frederick Loewe (music), the team behind “My Fair Lady,” really outdid themselves with “Camelot,” which includes such musical theater bangers as “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” and the title song. Sher recently helmed the 2018 revival of “My Fair Lady” for, you guessed it, Lincoln Center Theater.

The new production of “Camelot” is scheduled to begin performances on Nov. 3 and open on Dec. 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Casting and the design team for the revival will be announced at a later date. There have been some pretty incredible performers who have appeared in “Camelot” over the years with the likes of Julie Andrews, Robert Goulet, Richard Burton, Richard Harris and Vanessa Redgrave putting their stamp on pivotal roles.

Sorkin, an Oscar and Emmy winner, best known for “The West Wing” and “The Social Network,” recently wrote and directed “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Being the Ricardos.” Sher recently directed a television adaptation of “Oslo” for HBO.