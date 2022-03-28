ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

School picture day, green screen and St. Patrick's Day cause hilarious photos

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9i85_0esE23lI00

March 28 (UPI) -- Parents of students at an Indiana elementary school said some unexpectedly hilarious photos resulted when green screens were used for school picture day -- on St. Patrick's Day.

Amanda Snow, whose son, Oliver, attends Sugar Grove Elementary School in Center Grove, said her son went to school decked out in green for St. Patrick's Day, and his festive attire caused some errors in the proof photos that came back late last week.

"He had a dark green shirt on," Snow told WTHR-TV. "The top of his hoodie is green, so he turned into the fence here. He had lime green shorts on, so I guess the darker the shirt the more transparent the background comes through. And he had a green mohawk, but that is completely gone."

Snow said she soon discovered she wasn't the only one to get unintentionally hilarious proofs from Inter-State Studio.

"I posted in a local mom's group on Facebook like, 'Does anybody else have funny pictures from St. Patrick's Day?' And so many people do. So many good ones," Snow said.

Parents shared photos of their children's torsos disappearing into backgrounds due to green clothing.

"Honestly, I just couldn't wait to see other parents' pictures and it ended up being just a hilarious fiasco, just because it's just so funny," Snow said.

Inter-State Photography said the photos ordered by parents will not bear the same mistakes as the proofs.

"We try to get digital proofs in front of people quickly, so this is an example of seeing it before it goes through that post-production process. Typically, this is caught in an earlier, automated stage. This image is not the final product because it gets fixed in post-production," the company said in a statement to FOX TV Stations. "We appreciate the opportunity to respond to this specific instance -- everyone has had such a good sense of humor about this!"

School officials said a more formal school picture day had been held in the fall, and the spring picture day had to be delayed twice before ending up on St. Patrick's Day.

"I might reach out to the company and see if I can get the unedited ones, because honestly, they've brought me so much joy and laughter over the last day," Snow said.

Comments / 2

Related
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
WJTV 12

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different.  But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content is all over TikTok this week.  One […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kid Trunks Posts Graphic Photos of Face Wound From Hospital Bed

Disclaimer: This article contains images that may be disturbing to some audiences. Early this morning (March 21), Kid Trunks posted a pair of graphic, bloody photos to Instagram, which showed himself in a hospital bed with a significant gash across his chin. Although it is unclear how Trunks received the wound, he alludes to gun violence in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Screens#Picture Day#Green Shirt#Wthr Tv#Inter State Studio#Inter State Photography
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NorthEast Times

St. Patrick’s Day

Music awakening all over soiled earth. from roped ends, swing out tolling. of St. Patrick’s dreamlike vision. to save from sin my ancestors. Diane Sahms-Guarnieri, a native Philadelphia poet living in Lawndale since 1986, is author of four full-length poetry collections and most recently a chapbook, COVID-19 2020 A Poetic Journal (Moonstone Press, 2021). Published in North American Review, Sequestrum Journal of Literature & Arts and Brushfire Literature & Arts Journal, among others, she is poetry editor at North of Oxford’s online literary journal and teleworks full-time for the government. http://www.dianesahms-guarnieri.com/.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bossip

14-year-old Tyre Sampson falls to his death on ICON Park ride in Orlando

12-Year-Old Tyre Sampson Falls To His Death On Ride At Orlando’s ICON Park. First and foremost before we even get into the reporting of this story, our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s family. We can’t even begin to imagine the grief that they are feeling right now. If anyone who knew Tyre Sampson is reading this, we hope you find some measure of strength through our words.
ORLANDO, FL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
320K+
Followers
53K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy