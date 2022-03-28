ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Michael Flynn's onetime business partner to have new trial

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 22 hours ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a new trial for a onetime business partner of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn accused of acting as an unregistered agent of the Turkish government.

The ruling Friday from U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga is the latest twist in the long-running legal saga for businessman Bijan Kian, who was a partner with Flynn in the Flynn Intel Group.

Kian was charged in 2018; the case spun off from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election interference.

Prosecutors said Kian conspired with a Turkish businessman to use Flynn's influence on behalf of the Turkish government. Specifically, they said Kian and Flynn were acting at Turkey’s behest when they undertook a project to discredit Fethullah Gulen, an exiled Turkish cleric living in the U.S.

Flynn wrote a November 2016 op-ed piece comparing Gulen to former Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

A jury convicted Kian in 2019, but Trenga tossed out the jury's verdict and ordered an acquittal. He also ruled that if for some reason his order of acquittal were overturned on appeal, that Kian should get a new trial.

Trenga said the evidence at trial did not support a conviction. The government had planned that Flynn would be a star witness at trial, but reversed course on the eve of trial and opted against putting Flynn on the stand.

Last year, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the conviction. The case was sent back to Trenga, with only a narrow path for Trenga to order a new trial if he could outline in detail why the evidence failed to support a conviction.

On Friday, Trenga issued a 51-page ruling ordering a new trial. Among other factors, he cited evidence that the actual conspiracy involved Flynn and the Turkish businessman, Kamil Alptekin, with Kian excluded from the arrangement.

Karoline Foote, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia, declined comment Monday on whether the government will indeed seek to put Kian on trial again.

___

The spelling of Bijan Kian’s first name has been corrected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fethullah Gulen
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Bijan Kian
MSNBC

Why was Paul Manafort headed to Dubai with a revoked passport?

You may have heard that formerly jailed Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who the former president pardoned on his way out of the White House, was blocked from boarding a plane to Dubai on Sunday. Manafort was stopped due to an invalid passport, according to Miami-Dade police. Just to be...
POTUS
Axios

Tim Scott responds to Trump's praise of Putin

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) during an Axios event Wednesday responded to former President Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, saying "there is nothing smart" about invading another country. Yes, but: Scott stopped short of criticizing Trump for referring to Putin as "very savvy" and for referring...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#National Security#Turkish#The Flynn Intel Group#Russian#The U S#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
61K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy