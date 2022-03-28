Artists present ideas for Bridge Blvd mural
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The artists behind the final proposals for the Bridge Blvd Public Art Project presented their ideas to the Bernalillo County Arts Board Monday morning. The mural will be installed along a wall at the new park at Bridge and Tower.
The first option features nine different panels, depicting different landmarks and nature in Albuquerque. The second is a hand-made mosaic design highlighting the celebration of life in Mexican-American culture, with skulls and luminarias. The third concept will have cutouts of children and animals sitting on the wall and peaking over it.
The next step is for the selection committee to choose a winner. The project should be completed by late 2023.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
