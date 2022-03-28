ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Mid-state hit with snow squalls Monday afternoon

By RecordStaff
therecord-online.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE, PA – True to the National Weather Service forecast, Clinton County and much of central Pennsylvania are being strafed with snow squalls on Monday afternoon. Periodic alerts have been issued all afternoon Monday for various parts of the middle part of the state. The...

therecord-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
State College, PA
County
Clinton County, PA
The Independent

Late-winter ‘bomb cyclone’ tracking up East Coast threatening 70 million with ferocious winds, snow

Some 70 million people are in the path of a widespread, late-winter storm packed with snow and strong winds tracking up the East Coast of America this weekend. Winter weather alerts were issued across states, with the system expected to strengthen into a “bomb cyclone” over the northeast.On Friday morning, the Midwest, Kansas and Missouri were being slammed with heavy snow, making driving conditions treacherous. Temperatures from the Midwest down to Texas were expected to plummet 20-30 degrees below normal. By Friday night, snow is expected to fall in interior parts of the eastern states. On Saturday, the ramped-up...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Snow#Extreme Weather#Special Weather Statement
WTGS

Snow squalls cause dozens of crashes on I-81 in Pennsylvania

A fiery, multivehicle crash occurred in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, late Monday morning, during a strong snow squall over Interstate 81 near the Minersville exit. Reports are that between 50 and 60 vehicles were in the crash, including a Pennsylvania State Trooper vehicle that was seen in a photo, and several commercial tractor trailers. The number of injuries and/or deaths was not immediately known. The highway is expected to be shut down for hours.
TRAFFIC
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Albany, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 223 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Buford, or 19 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Snow, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming Monday, Tuesday

While the brunt of a winter storm is expected to track into Colorado and Kansas rather than SE Wyoming, forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service say we can still probably expect some snow and less-than-ideal travel conditions over the next couple of days. The agency posted...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cold with snow showers possible Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Cloudy and breezy this evening, chilly but not as cold tonight. Lows stay around 30 degrees with wind chills in the 20s. Monday morning will be a chilly start. You’ll need a warm winter coat and gloves as you head out the door. By the late afternoon, temperatures will rise to the 50s; however, the air should still feel a bit chilly. Wind gusts will be between 15 - 20 mph through the day, keeping temperatures in the 40s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Angelo LIVE!

Wildfire Danger Returns to the Concho Valley Monday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – There is a slight chance of severe thunderstorms across the Concho Valley Monday morning that will give way to extreme wildfire danger in the afternoon as the drought deepens the first week of spring. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, strong to...
SAN ANGELO, TX
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Windy With Some Light Snow Showers Tuesday Afternoon

DENVER (CBS4) – As a storm moves away from Colorado on Tuesday a big ridge of high pressure will approach from the west. In between these two pressure systems it will be windy at times, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph will be common around the state with gusts as high as 40 mph. On the southeast plains sustained winds could be as high as 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. There is just enough moisture present that we’ll see some snow showers develop around the state today. They’ll be most numerous...
DENVER, CO
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Today is a First Alert Weather Day. The Storm Prediction Center has all of East Texas included in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather today. The threats include golf ball size hail, 70 mph winds, and isolated tornadoes. Development of isolated thunderstorms will begin in the late afternoon along I-35 and move into East Texas during the evening hours. This is when we’ll have the best chance to see large hail and a tornado. As storms move east, they will form a line during the late evening hours and our primary threat will shift to being damaging winds. By tomorrow morning storms will have made their way out of East Texas. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts; the free KLTV or KTRE weather app and a NOAA Weather Radio are two great resources.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy