JPMorgan Upgrades This Fortune 200 Manufacturing Company

The Japanese economy is the third-largest national economy, and the Japanese yen (JPY) is the third most commonly traded currency after the U.S. dollar and the euro. Since 2012, the JPY has weakened from 75 yen against the dollar to just over 120 yen against the dollar today. This month has seen the yen weaken by 5% so far.

