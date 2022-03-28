ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

How many people would die if another 1886 Charleston earthquake hits?

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVe0P_0esDyaVY00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people would be injured and hundreds killed if an earthquake similar to what Charleston experienced in 1886 hit the state again, according to information from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

South Carolina experiences 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, according to the division, but only two or five can be felt. The earthquakes tend to be mild, hitting a magnitude of 3 — just about enough to be felt, but not enough to knock items off shelves — the large majority of the time.

The Aug. 31, 1886 earthquake that hit the Summerville/Charleston area lasted about a minute and was felt more than 2.5 million square miles away. The 7.3 magnitude quake killed 60 people and is one of the most intense to hit the southern U.S. in recorded history.

While there hasn’t been a similarly damaging earthquake in the area since, quakes of the same magnitude have been included in oral histories, according to the SCEMD.

South Carolina’s most-prolific serial killers

Charleston is on a fault line, and is one of the most seismically active places on the East Coast.

If a similar earthquake hit today, it would injure 45,000 people, according to the SCEMD. Of those, 9,000 would need to be hospitalized, and 900 would die. If a quake hits during the day, those numbers might rise.

In addition, 200,000 people would be displaced, 80% of urban households would lose water for weeks or months, 300,000 households would lose power, 30% of the state’s hospitals would be ruled nonfunctional, 220 schools would be damaged and 800 bridges would be considered to be damaged beyond use.

The earthquake would cause hundreds of fires, cause $14 billion in economic lost and cause more than $1 billion damage to transportation and utility systems.

To prepare for future quakes, SCEMD recommends checking homes for dangers. It recommends securing shelves to walls, placing breakable items in closed cabinets with latches and removing heavy items from areas around where people sleep.

Families should identify safe places in their home and conduct practice drills.

During an earthquake, people should drop and take cover underneath a table or other piece of sturdy furniture. Stay there until shaking stops. If in bed, people should protect their heads with a pillow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bradenton Herald

Earthquake off the coast of California rattles Malibu, geologists say

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake off the California coast rattled Malibu, geologists said. The earthquake shook the area at about 9 a.m. Pacific Time Monday, March 21, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake is smaller than many California residents are used to, but dozens of people reported feeling the...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). According to USGS, the earthquake was detected on Sunday, March 27 at 1:27 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.2. It was located 3.3 miles east of Elgin, SC and 20.7...
ELGIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in South Carolina

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In South Carolina, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake Today#Extreme Weather#Scemd
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
CHARLESTON, SC
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
LELAND, NC
Space.com

Mountain-size chunk of rock hiding under Japan is channeling earthquakes

An underground mountain-sized chunk of rock may be affecting paths of large earthquakes in southern Japan. The dense igneous rock, known as the Kumano pluton, is lurking about 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) below the surface beneath Japan's Kii Peninsula. It sits in the crust of the continental Eurasian plate. Under this slab of continental crust, the oceanic Philippine plate is taking a dive toward the Earth's mantle, a process called subduction. New research suggests that the heavy pluton within the Eurasian plate changes the slope of that dive, forcing the Philippine plate down more steeply.
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawaii after 6.7 earthquake in Philippines

The Pacific Tsunami Weather Center confirms there is NO TSUNAMI threat to Hawaii after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Philippines near Luzon Sunday morning at about 11:05 Hawaii Standard Time. This is a developing story and we are working on getting more details.
HAWAII STATE
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy