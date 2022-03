With just a month to go until the 2022 NFL Draft, teams around the league are working hard on getting their plans ready. Boards are being built under tight security. No one wants the competition to know their plans. This year the quarterback group is seen as weak, which means that there is no obvious player for teams to go after at the top of the first round. It is advantageous for each team to keep their intentions hidden to make sure other franchises can’t move ahead of them for a coveted talent. Obviously, none of them are going to reveal what they are planning, especially in the first round.

