Twinsburg, OH

Maplewood at Twinsburg honored by A Place for Mom

Cleveland Jewish News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMaplewood at Twinsburg recently received a best of senior living award in 2022 by A Place for Mom, an online ratings and reviews site for senior care providers in North America. The other two Ohio Maplewood Senior Living communities, Maplewood at Chardon and Maplewood at Cuyahoga, received the...

FOX 2

Maplewood officially names new fire chief

ST. LOUIS – Peter C. Marsac officially became Maplewood’s new fire chief on Wednesday. He was the interim fire chief since Terry Merrell retired in July 2021. Marsac will oversee the department’s $3.3 million budget and its 20 employees. Before Marsac was hired by Maplewood in 2000 as a firefighter/paramedic, he spent 13 years with […]
MAPLEWOOD, MO
Lima News

Lima Family YMCA to hold Mom to Mom sale

LIMA — The YMCA is holding a Mom to Mom sale which is open for anyone wanting to sell gently used clothing, toys and children’s furniture from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2 at the Lima Family YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima. The cost for a...
LIMA, OH
Morning Journal

2021-22 Morning Journal boys basketball all-stars

Kenneally was purely dominant as the focal point of the Elyria Catholic attack. After transferring from Holy Name, the senior still reached 1,000 career points and over 1,000 career rebounds. Kenneally averaged over 22 points per game to pair with 13.5 rebounds in his senior campaign. His 1,262 total career point between Holy Name and Elyria Catholic surpassed former Lorain County Mr. Basketball Dorian Crutcher. He earned Lorain County Division III Player of the Year honors, 1st Team GLC and 1st Team Northeast Lakes District Honors for Division III. Kenneally was dominant with an outside stroke and ability to finish in the paint. Committed to Youngstown State for Football, Kenneally’s last season on the hardwood was special and will be hard for the Panthers and Rob Palmer to fill the production.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Health

