Maplewood at Twinsburg honored by A Place for Mom

Kenneally was purely dominant as the focal point of the Elyria Catholic attack. After transferring from Holy Name, the senior still reached 1,000 career points and over 1,000 career rebounds. Kenneally averaged over 22 points per game to pair with 13.5 rebounds in his senior campaign. His 1,262 total career point between Holy Name and Elyria Catholic surpassed former Lorain County Mr. Basketball Dorian Crutcher. He earned Lorain County Division III Player of the Year honors, 1st Team GLC and 1st Team Northeast Lakes District Honors for Division III. Kenneally was dominant with an outside stroke and ability to finish in the paint. Committed to Youngstown State for Football, Kenneally’s last season on the hardwood was special and will be hard for the Panthers and Rob Palmer to fill the production.

LORAIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO