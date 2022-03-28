ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time is ticking for the Ohio Redistricting Commission as it decides whether to pass new legislative

By The Statehouse News Bureau
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the deadline for the Ohio Redistricting Commission to pass a fourth set of legislative maps to satisfy the Ohio Supreme Court. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he thinks the maps should be passed by midnight tonight....

Cleveland.com

Ohio’s May primary likely to be delayed after Supreme Court tosses third GOP legislative redistricting plan: Capitol Letter

0 for 3: The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday night rejected Republicans’ proposed legislative redistricting maps for a third time as unconstitutional, a move that state legislative leaders have said likely will result in the May primary being delayed. As Andrew J. Tobias reports, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, along with the court’s three Democratic justices, held that even though the plan would have favored Republicans to win 54% of the overall seats in the state legislature (the same percentage as GOP statewide candidates won, on average, during the last 10 years), they found that “a disproportionate number of toss-up districts are labeled Democratic-leaning.”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Redistricting Commission hires outside mapmakers to redraw state legislative maps: Capitol Letter

Outside help: The Ohio Redistricting Commission met Monday night and approved hiring map-making consultants to help with drawing revised state legislative maps. Republicans said they’d chosen Douglas Johnson of National Demographics Corporation in California, while Democrats picked Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida. The commission is expected to meet again later this morning to go over other details, and has until Monday to approve a map, under the state court deadline.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Ohio Supreme Court rejects state legislative maps for third time

CLEVELAND — For the third time, the Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the state legislative district maps introduced by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. In another 4-3 decision late on Wednesday, the court gave the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission until March 28 to pass constitutional maps. The court ruled the...
OHIO STATE

