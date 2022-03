A fire in a speaker at the Scotiabank Arena forced a 70-minute delay in the Raptors game against the Pacers Saturday night and forced the evacuation of fans. The building was empty for the second half as the Raptors picked up the 131-91 win over the Pacers, which, when combined with the Cavaliers lost 98-94 to the Bulls, moved Toronto into the No. 6 seed in the East (and out of the play-in games).

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO