BLOOMDALE, Ohio — For four years, Elmwood senior Brooklyn Thrash made it difficult on her opponents with her all-around athleticism, smarts, and energy. Thrash, a 6-foot wing, burst onto the scene in the Northern Buckeye Conference as a freshman sensation. Thrash earned a spot on the All-NBC first team all four years and was twice named the league's player of the year. She also is a two-time District 7 player of the year in Division III.

BLOOMDALE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO