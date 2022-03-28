ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, NH

Former president of Poland to attend New England College's graduation in May

Cover picture for the articleThe former president of Poland will soon be coming to New Hampshire. New...

College Student From New Hampshire Driving Ukrainian Refugees To Safety In Poland

KRAKOW, POLAND (CBS) – From a safe place in Krakow, 21-year-old Rebecca Connelly explains her life over the past week. “It’s long nights,” she says. “It’s long rides and long days where we have driven over 1,000 miles in one single day.” When Connelly saw images on the news of the situation in Ukraine, she grabbed a friend and hopped a plane to Krakow, Poland. Connelly is a student at St. Louis University in Madrid. The Wolfeboro, New Hampshire native studies political science, and felt she couldn’t sit on the sidelines as the crisis in Ukraine unfolded. “We just saw that we...
WOLFEBORO, NH

