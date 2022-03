During an appearance on The Rob Brown Show, Paul Wight talked about how the AEW product is different from WWE:. “They’re two distinctly different products. I think WWE is always going to be that more storyline, soap-opera-driven type wrestling with high productions and all the effort they put into character backstage promos and development. Then AEW, we’re kind of cut and dry, to the point. Our characters that talk are guys that have important things to say and a lot of the stuff we do is right in the middle of the ring. You go out and you watch a kid like Dante Martin compete, or Rey Fenix, you see these guys in the ring and I’ve never seen anything like Rey Fenix or Dante Martin. I’ve been around a long time and I’ve seen some of the best high flyers ever, and I’ve never seen anything like Dante Martin and Rey Fenix.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO