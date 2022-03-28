Bills match Bears' offer on restricted free-agent offensive lineman Ryan Bates

(670 The Score) The Bears’ latest attempt to improve their weak offensive line has failed.

The Bills will retain restricted free-agent offensive lineman Ryan Bates by matching the Bears’ offer sheet, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told the NFL Network on Monday. Bates will sign a four-year deal to remain in Buffalo. The deal is worth up to $17 million, Brad Biggs of the Tribune reported. The Bills had until Tuesday to make a decision on whether to match the offer sheet that Bates inked with the Bears.

Bates, 25, has played in 41 games and started in four for the Bills over the last three seasons. Had he joined the Bears, the expectation was that he would start at right guard for them. Chicago lost guard James Daniels to Pittsburgh and guard Alex Bars to Las Vegas in free agency.