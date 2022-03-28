Deshaun Watson has no regrets. Will Roger Goodell factor that into possible suspension?

(SportsRadio 610) - The new Browns franchise quarterback, whom the team invested six draft picks and $230 million fully guaranteed to acquire him from Houston, was steadfast in denying any wrongdoing alleged by more than two dozen women who have accused him of sexual assault, misconduct or harassment during massage therapy appointments.

In addition to his steadfast denials, Watson was unapologetic about the situation.

"I don’t have any regrets," Watson said Friday. "The things that are off the field right now that came up caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging."

Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast react to one of the more interesting of Deshaun Watson's responses on Friday and wonder if NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would factor that into a possible suspension.