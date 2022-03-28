ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Michelin Star Restaurants in San Diego

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
The Urban Menu
The Urban Menu
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pJny_0esDwgRo00

Four San Diego County restaurants were recently honored with a Michelin star for their excellence in exquisite dining. The sole repeat restaurant on this year's list, Addison at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, received its second Michelin star. However, it is no longer San Diego County's only Michelin-starred restaurant. Read on to learn more about these Michelin-star restaurants where exceptional food and service are always guaranteed.

San Diego's Four Michelin Star Restaurants

As a worldwide culinary destination, San Diego continues to impress Michelin inspectors with a commitment to sustainable gastronomy and imaginative cuisine. The inspectors recognized promotions for restaurants that improved their quality and consistency despite the obstacles of the health crisis.

Michelin has named five San Diego County restaurants Bib Gourmand for their high-quality, low-cost fare. Here's a peek at each Michelin Star restaurant in San Diego.

1. Jeune et Jolie

Address: Carlsbad, 2659 State St., Suite 102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpsNe_0esDwgRo00 Executive Chef Eric and his commendable team are the driving forces behind this enticing and well-executed French restaurant that exudes grace and elegance. With strong ingredients, creative combinations, and gorgeous presentations, this cookery shows a mature direction.

2. Soichi

Address: 2121 Adams Ave. San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFPwk_0esDwgRo00
This tiny Japanese restaurant has swiftly created a great brand for itself in the University Heights area, named after his favorite chef and teacher, Soichi Kadoya. Sushi is simple, yet it's spectacular and shows a lot of talent. So, if you are craving some exceptional sushi, this is the place to visit. However, don't forget to reserve a table. You don't want to spend hours in the waiting area!

3. Sushi Tadokoro

Address: 2244 San Diego Ave, San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkyMy_0esDwgRo00
Tadokoro, who is the owner as well as the chef, and his team take great joy in giving diners a nice eating experience. The sauces are produced from scratch, and the fish of the day is kept in a wood box, awaiting extremely special treatment. This is also a great spot for satisfying your sushi craving!

4. San Diego's Addison

Address: 5200 Grand Del Mar Way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WhHP_0esDwgRo00
Get ready to be blown away by Chef William Bradley's outstanding skills at this renowned, standard-setting restaurant. His talents are more visible than ever on every single plate that leaves the kitchen. The chef's hallmarks remain on Addison's menu, which is continually developing.

More Exciting News!

The freshly awarded Michelin stars come only a week after the travel and dining guide honored five-county venues in its "Bib Gourmand" category for their "high quality, good value eateries." These restaurants are known for their high quality while serving a two-course meal with a bottle of wine or dessert for roughly $40 or less.

So, which of these Michelin Star restaurants in San Diego are you going to try first?

The post Michelin Star Restaurants in San Diego appeared first on The Urban Menu .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Urban Menu

Where to Find the Best Tacos in San Diego?

If you are craving some scrumptious, crunchy tacos in San Diego, Pacific Beach is the place to be. With hundreds of restaurants, taco bars, and eateries in the area, Pacific Beach offers some of the best tacos in town. Read on to take a look at our top picks. 1. Taco Surf Address: 4657 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109 Taco Surf Pacific Beach is well-known for its authentic Mexican cuisine and vast surfboard collection. When you enter, you can see and smell the delectable food being prepared. The carne asada is one of Taco Surf's biggest sellers. They utilize top sirloin and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KSAT 12

Fuddruckers to open ‘new non-traditional’ restaurant at North Star Mall in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Fuddruckers is back and adding restaurants to five malls across Texas, including North Star Mall in San Antonio. The burger chain, which was acquired by Black Titan Franchise Systems, LLC last year, signed the leases with Brookfield Properties on Monday, Fuddruckers announced in a news release. The leases include restaurants at five more malls in other U.S. cities.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eater

San Diego’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of Spring/Summer 2022

As we head into warmer weather, things are heating up in the San Diego restaurant scene. 2022 has already brought a flurry of new arrivals, offering everything from fancy Chinese hot pot to old school steaks, modern Vietnamese cuisine, and Korean fried chicken, but this upcoming spring and summer promises to bring even more high-profile projects to fruition.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego County, CA
Restaurants
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Del Mar, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Carlsbad, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Sushi#Fish#Food Drink#Michelin Star Restaurants#Jeune Et#French#Japanese#Teache
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Should You Buy Gas in Tijuana or in San Diego?

Should you buy gas in Tijuana or in the U.S.? That is the question that many cross-border travelers ask themselves when they try to find the cheapest gas available. Telemundo 20 visited two gas stations in San Ysidro, one of the busiest in the border region and that are the favorites of those who visit from Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Newly-Opened Grab and Go Chain Prices Its Meal on a Sliding Scale

A SoCal-based meal subscription company that started servicing San Diego last summer has opened new storefront locations in Chula Vista (510 Broadway #6) and Vista (620 Hacienda Drive) as part of its mission to increase access to freshly prepared food. Offering an assortment of individually-packaged meals from its central kitchen...
CHULA VISTA, CA
The Urban Menu

The Urban Menu

San Diego County, CA
198
Followers
69
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The urban menu explores everything you want to know see and read about because you are passionate about making a difference in your community; it is about finding your connection and it is about what culture influences our everyday life. A publication of culture, art, food, and conversation. YOUR CITY, YOUR PASSION, YOUR LIFE

 http://www.theurbanmenu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy