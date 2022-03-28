Inaugural Taste of East Moline Coming April 28

While, like many events, Masters of Taste was delayed due to the pandemic, it has happily returned for its momentous fifth year. And the event’s cause—raising money to support Union Station Homeless Services—is more relevant than ever. As 2022’s host chef, Vanda Asapahu, eloquently stated, “The symptoms and solutions to homelessness may be complex, but the message is simple: ‘Housing is a human right.’ And for that reason, I’m so happy that Union Station advocates for housing first.” If you’d like to read more about Union Station’s work over the pandemic, you can read more here.
