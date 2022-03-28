City celebrates diversity with Multicultural Festival

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Efforts are underway to bring a lot more excitement to the capital city. Sacramento is now working to become known as a city of festivals. From the four-day long Aftershock to weekly Concerts in the Park, each year, thousands of people flock to Sacramento festivals. Now, city leaders are providing new funding to make Sacramento even more fun. “I think a lot of people are ready to go out and do some fun things,” said Mike Testa, CEO of Visit Sacramento. The city council has approved spending $700,000 to make Sacramento a “city of festivals.” “I think that’s great,” said Gary Simon. Simon...

