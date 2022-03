Click here to read the full article. The National Gallery of Victoria in Australia has offered a first look at its long-awaited contemporary art space. On Tuesday, the museum unveiled designs for the site, titled the National Gallery of Victoria Contemporary building, which is set to be the centerpiece of a $1.2 billion overhaul of the Melbourne Arts Precinct, located in Southbank. The design for the new 140,000-square-foot space will be done by the Sydney-based firm Angelo Candalepas and Associates, which was picked to oversee the space following a competition. The building will include a massive central spherical gallery, a two-level...

