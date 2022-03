The first half of the 2022 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 was perhaps not as exciting as some were hoping they would be. Houston could not hit a three to save their tournament lives and Villanova clinched a spot in the Final Four. Duke used a phenomenal second half to bury Arkansas and also clinch their spot in the Final Four. Today’s two games feature interesting matchups with historic implications. First up were the one seed Kansas Jayhawks taking on the upset-minded ten seed Miami Hurricanes. Then the eight seed North Carolina Tar Heels tipped off against the historical 15 seed St. Peter’s Peacocks. All four teams were looking to punch their ticket to New Orleans and the 2022 NCAA Final Four.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO