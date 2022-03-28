Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi signs extension through 2030

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi signed a new contract. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Narduzzi has served as head coach of the Pittsburgh Panthers since the 2015 season and guided the program to 11 wins, its first ACC championship and an appearance in the Peach Bowl this past campaign.

It seems he won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Pitt confirmed Monday that the university locked down Narduzzi through the 2030 season. Per David M. Hale of ESPN, financial details of the new deal are unknown, but Narduzzi reportedly earned $4.8 million last year.

"I love Pitt football and the University of Pittsburgh," Narduzzi said for the official release. "Pitt is truly home for my family and me. We are proud to represent this outstanding university and live in this tremendous city. "I am so appreciative of our players, coaches and staff. Nothing great can be accomplished without their efforts and commitment. I've always talked about the importance of pushing together in the same direction. We have that at Pitt across the board."

Hale notes that Narduzzi is on track to become Pitt's longest-serving head coach. Jock Sutherland holds the current mark. He was with the Panthers from 1924 through 1938. According to Mike Vukovcan of Pittsburgh Sports Now, Narduzzi is the fourth-winningest coach in Pitt football history with 53 victories.

"Our ACC championship season was the result of a strong culture and foundation that Pat Narduzzi has tirelessly built for Pitt football," athletic director Heather Lyke added. "That foundation has our program positioned for sustained success well into the future. Continuity of leadership, especially outstanding leadership like Coach Narduzzi and his staff have provided, has been integral to our program's rise. We know that we are poised for even more history-making moments in the years to come with Coach Narduzzi on our sideline."

Pitt opens the next campaign at home versus the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sept. 1.