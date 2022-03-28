ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

PeakSwan Capital Delivers Dispatch $50 Million

By FreightWaves
Benzinga
Benzinga
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 1

Related
pymnts

Payments Firm Opy Offers Financing for Car Repairs

Payments FinTech Opy has branched out into the automotive sector, offering its OpyPay product at franchised auto dealerships around the country, according to a Tuesday (March 22) press release. “After nine years in other counties, 90 days ago we went live with our first [buy now, pay later (BNPL)] 2.0...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
Technology Network

Why Are Managed Network Services Referred to as the Backbone of Every Business?

Your network is one of the most essential and critical components of IT infrastructure and one of the most difficult to administer. Organizations invest a big chunk of money and numerous hours to ensure that their networks are robust, trustworthy, and secure. Network engineers laboriously develop and build an ideal architecture to provide the correct balance of flexibility, performance, and availability. They argue which management suite offers the most advanced monitoring and control capabilities. Then, nearly as soon as the task is completed, it appears that someone discovers a better approach, a newer technology, or a newly found weakness that must be avoided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Dhl Express#Bigcommerce#Peakspan Capital
Entrepreneur

Nine Steps To Establish A High-Performance Sales Engine To Drive Revenue Growth

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A growth venture that can build a successful sales engine and an effective go-to-market approach is rewarded with faster growth, customer success, and superior market share. Indeed, companies that have weak sales engines languish when compared to their competitors. A high-performance sales team helps companies generate revenue, achieve faster growth, ensure customer success, have long-term relationships with customers, build a customer-centric brand, and, at the same time, bridge the gap between the customer and product teams to improve the products. As such, here are nine key steps that entrepreneurs need to take in order build sales teams that can successfully scale their respective businesses:
ECONOMY
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN very much. With Micron Technology, Inc. MU reporting on March 29, he recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he prefers CVS Health Corporation CVS over Cano Health, Inc. CANO. With everybody wanting uranium, Cramer...
STOCKS
95.3 MNC

John Deere Expands Access to Self-Repair Resources

John Deere announced this week it will expand the availability of their existing diagnostic software tools by opening it up for purchase through their website beginning in May. The company says it will make The Customer Service Advisor available to its customers and equipment owners beginning off JohnDeereStore.com. That software...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Private Wireless Is Already Transforming Telecommunications - and We’re Just Getting Started Featured

Some new technology innovations shake things up all on their own. Others only reach their potential once an ecosystem has developed around them - and ecosystems are notoriously hard to cultivate. It’s a testament to the potential of private wireless networks then that the telecommunications sector has already fully bought in. Just five years ago, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave the green light to private wireless by opening up the shared spectrum model with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). Today, major stakeholders across the industry - chipmakers, handset vendors, telecoms, cloud providers, and many others - have not merely signaled support for private wireless, they’ve actually implemented it. And the future looks bright.
INTERNET
pymnts

AHA Enters VC Business, Looks to Seed Promising Health Startups

As healthcare undergoes its greatest transformation of the modern era, it’s clear that the monolithic system in place is crying for innovation, and venture capital (VC) funding is coming from some unexpected sources to spur innovation where it’s needed most in 2022. The American Hospital Association (AHA) announced...
HEALTH SERVICES
Metro International

Stellantis launches venture capital fund with initial 300 million euro investment

MILAN (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it launched its first venture capital fund aimed at investing in startup companies developing technologies that could be deployed within the automotive and mobility industries. The fund, called Stellantis Ventures, will initially invest 300 million euros ($330 million) both in early-...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Embedded Finance Streamlines Expense Management for EU SMEs

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) have transformed the way businesses operate, serve customers, market products and even conduct research, resulting in increased productivity and improved efficiency, as well as significant bottom-line growth. But for the small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment, Ivan Maryasin, co-founder and CEO of Berlin-based FinTech automated...
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
118K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy