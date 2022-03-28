ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

From the Farm: State FFA Awards

By Stu Ellis
WCIA
WCIA
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSGaw_0esDtGep00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was state FFA awards day for students to be judged in 50 different categories for their supervised ag education projects, and there were several winners in the WCIA viewing area.

You met Cole Rappe of Macon from the Meridian FFA chapter last week, and he turned out to be tops in the state working on a diversified farming operation…

“Through my project I gain a lot of skills through the actual labor that goes into the project I learn agronomics and mechanics and equipment operation as well as various other farm tasks, but I also learn a lot about life and ways to manage stuff as I get older and making mistakes like everybody does and it taches me how to handle that in a proper way,” Rappe said.

Lizzie Schafer of Owaneco, a member of Taylorville FFA, was tops with her beef production project.

Also from the Taylorville FFA chapter, Drew Mickey was the top entrepreneur in diversified crop production

‘I had 7 Angus cows, 13 head of pigs, I also had 5 acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat,” Mickey said.

And what did you get out of all of that?

“Really it just taught me a lot of valuable lessons I am going to take into my future whether it be in the crops in learning about agronomy and learning from other agronomists, I will take that into my future career and farming into the future,” Mickey said. “And also I learned a lot from my angus herd, and showing my pigs during the summer, and it just helps me a lot like building skills and also doing this interview here today, it also helps speaking skills will help me in the future gain internships or future careers.”

Marie Baxley of the Unity FFA chapter at Tolono, was the best in working in agricultural sales. Her responsibilities not only included stocking shelves and checking out customers, but talking to customers about their pets and their pet’s nutrition and health, as well as knowing lots about different species of animals in order to better inform her customers.

Our congratulations also to Anna Crites of the Rantoul FFA chapter who was tops in goat production. We’ll catch up with her soon.

That’s our report from the Farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

From the Farm: Cover crops

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) — Soil health advocates invited farmers to the farm of Jim Ifft last Thursday to learn about cover crops. Ifft has been doing it for a decade. “We started 10 years ago on a small scale, and we are going to do it on every acre whenever possible now,” Ifft said. “We’ve done a lot of different things and made a lot of mistakes, but we really like what we see for the most part.”
AGRICULTURE
WCIA

From the Farm: Cole Rappe

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — For six years, Cole Rappe has worked on the Snow family farm at Macon and kept a detailed record of what he did. He hopes it will qualify him for national FFA competition. “SAE stands for Supervised Agricultural Experience, and it’s a competition that...
MACON COUNTY, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPRING FARM: SC State 1890 program opens Olar farm

South Carolina State University’s new, 200-acre farm will provide opportunities for agencies to work together and help farmers, the state’s agriculture commissioner says. “We value S.C. State as one of our partners, and we look forward to the progress that will be exhibited here,” S.C. Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers of Bowman said.
AGRICULTURE
Canby Herald

Canby FFA succeeds at state convention

Members brought home a number of awards during the first in-person convention in two years. After a two-year hiatus from the Oregon State Future Farmers of America Convention, over 2,500 people converged in Redmond to attend the 94th annual event in person March 17-20. Sixteen members from the Canby FFA chapter attended this year and walked away with many accolades. "It was amazing to go back to the state convention after not being there for two years," senior Keegan Welander said. "I really missed the excitement that everyone had with all the dancing, the amazing keynote speaker, Kate Garnes,...
CANBY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign, IL
Industry
City
Tolono, IL
City
Champaign, IL
City
Macon, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Champaign, IL
Business
WCIA

From the Farm: Soybean Yield

Kris Ehler began putting in his soybean test plots yesterday at Ehler brother seed facility just east of Flatville in northeastern Champaign County. Its all in an effort to demonstrate soybeans can take advantage of a longer growing season without being hurt by cooler temperatures. “As we collect data from this I think we can […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Climate Change

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — The House Agriculture Committee heard witnesses this week testify about how farm programs should respond to climate change. And Chairman David Scott said, “The important role that Farm Bill and USDA programs play in addressing climate change cannot be overstated; these programs are vital to ensuring that our agriculture sectors and […]
AGRICULTURE
WCIA

From the Farm: National Agriculture Day

GROWMARK’s Amy Bradford is leading the event for the Agriculture Council of America. “And our primary goal is to increase awareness about agriculture in society and the world, and the value that it brings to everyone, and what farmers and agribusinesses do to produce food, fuel, and fiber,” Bradford said. “And one of the main […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tremont's Collum advances to state FFA competition

Tremont Attendance Center’s Emma Collum became the first person from the school to advance to the FFA state competition in the National CREED Speaking contest after winning the District competition on Saturday, March 11. Collum qualified for the District competition when she finished second at the Northeast FFA Federation...
TREMONT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Nutrition#Owaneco#Taylorville Ffa
WCIA

Woodland Wildflowers in central Illinois

• Spring ephemeral wildflowers have a unique lifecycle, often emerging and disappearing within a month. • They take advantage of the additional sunlight before tree leaves cast shade across the forest understory. • They are an important food resource for early-emerging pollinator species since they flower so early. This has...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Computers given out at Champaign Public Library

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Not everyone has readily available access to the internet. However, one non-profit organization is looking to “bridge any digital divide” for those from under privileged backgrounds. “PCs for People” was at the Champaign Public Library to distribute computers on Wednesday. Around 50 people...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Carle closing COVID drive-thru testing sites

CHAMPAIGN, DANVILLE, MATTOON, OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Monday, March 28, Carle will close its drive-thru testing sites in Champaign, Danville, Mattoon and Olney to redirect staff to areas of more critical need. This decision was made after health officials had seen a steady decline in the usage of these drive-thru testing sites after several […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WCIA

Over the Edge CU to benefit Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation creates opportunity in the Agricultural Industry by providing scholarships to students pursuing degrees in food and agriculture. We also provide the Ag in the Classroom program throughout Champaign County. Our educator teaches students about food and agriculture by visiting classrooms every day.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

JT’s Tree & Crane

JT’s Tree Service of Altamont, IL is a locally owned and operated company that offers prompt and complete tree service at reasonable rates. JT’s Tree Service of Altamont, IL is a locally owned and operated company that offers prompt and complete tree service at reasonable rates. We are...
ALTAMONT, IL
WCIA

Kickapoo rail-trail clean-up

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday the Champaign County Forrest Preserve District held an event to help clean up the Kickapoo rail trail. Over 40 people showed up to clean up the trash around the trail.They said it’s important to make sure the trail doesn’t pile up with trash.The goal is to keep the trails nice […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Community-based COVID-19 testing sites to end operations March 31

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Friday that in response to a sharp drop in the demand for COVID-19 testing services at the ten Community-Based Testing Sites and the anticipated end of federal funding, operations at the locations will end on March 31. IDPH previewed that operations would be winding down […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Corn Rootworms

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I entomologist Joe Spencer specializes in corn rootworms, and says winter weather has not been hard on corn rootworms. Well, Stu, so far winter hasn’t been terribly hard,” Spencer said. “I think our conditions have been pretty average. So we probably haven’t had the kind of conditions that would […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Urbana announces spring leaf collection

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is reminding city homeowners that its spring leaf collection will take place next week. Leaves will be collected from April 4 to April 8 through the city’s U-Cycle program. This means each address will have an assigned collection date. This collection is for leaves and non-woody materials […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Aquaponics Towers at Holy Cross School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Thursday of last week, history was made at Holy Cross School in Champaign as they unveiled their newly gifted Aquaponics Towers from Sky-High Aquaponics. This made Holy Cross the first school in Illinois to host their own indoor towers. These towers allow for vertical farming, where students can grow fresh […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy