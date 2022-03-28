From the Farm: State FFA Awards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was state FFA awards day for students to be judged in 50 different categories for their supervised ag education projects, and there were several winners in the WCIA viewing area.

You met Cole Rappe of Macon from the Meridian FFA chapter last week, and he turned out to be tops in the state working on a diversified farming operation…

“Through my project I gain a lot of skills through the actual labor that goes into the project I learn agronomics and mechanics and equipment operation as well as various other farm tasks, but I also learn a lot about life and ways to manage stuff as I get older and making mistakes like everybody does and it taches me how to handle that in a proper way,” Rappe said.

Lizzie Schafer of Owaneco, a member of Taylorville FFA, was tops with her beef production project.

Also from the Taylorville FFA chapter, Drew Mickey was the top entrepreneur in diversified crop production

‘I had 7 Angus cows, 13 head of pigs, I also had 5 acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat,” Mickey said.

And what did you get out of all of that?

“Really it just taught me a lot of valuable lessons I am going to take into my future whether it be in the crops in learning about agronomy and learning from other agronomists, I will take that into my future career and farming into the future,” Mickey said. “And also I learned a lot from my angus herd, and showing my pigs during the summer, and it just helps me a lot like building skills and also doing this interview here today, it also helps speaking skills will help me in the future gain internships or future careers.”

Marie Baxley of the Unity FFA chapter at Tolono, was the best in working in agricultural sales. Her responsibilities not only included stocking shelves and checking out customers, but talking to customers about their pets and their pet’s nutrition and health, as well as knowing lots about different species of animals in order to better inform her customers.

Our congratulations also to Anna Crites of the Rantoul FFA chapter who was tops in goat production. We’ll catch up with her soon.

That’s our report from the Farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.

