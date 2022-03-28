Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Assigned to G League

Jokic produced 35 points (13-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 win over the Thunder. Jokic looked every bit like a deserving MVP candidate Saturday, as he led Denver in nearly every positive statistical category, including points, rebounds, assists and blocks. The All-Star center went an absurd 13-for-15 from the field and 9-for-10 from the charity stripe in one of his most efficient performances as a pro. Jokic didn't quite break his nine-game stretch without a triple-double, but he did log his league-leading 60th double-double of the campaign. That puts him 13 ahead of two players (Rudy Gobert and Jonas Valanciunas) with the second-most double-doubles on the season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO